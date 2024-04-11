Radisson Hotels is an international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with over 1,340 hotels in operation and under development across +95 countries. The international hotel group is rapidly expanding with continual plans for significant growth. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one accessible umbrella brand of Radisson Hotels.

As part of Radisson Hotels offering, Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

Personal – we believe in the invincible power of building close personal relationship enabling us to act as a true partner.

Professional – we offer our exceptional professional expertise to drive fresh ideas in addition to supporting and guiding our M&E partners with seamless delivery.

Memorable – we strive to deliver unforgettable meetings and events by crafting positive experience full of memorable moments to surprise and delight every attendee.

Get in touch to see how we can support, solve and offer solutions to your next meeting or event needs.

Contact details:

Radisson Hotels UK Ltd.

c/o Radisson Blu Hotel Manchester Airport,

Chicago Avenue,

Manchester,

M90 3RA

+44 28 30640900

www.radissonhotels.com