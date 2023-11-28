Lumiere London’s Underwood: An Accessible Haven for Inclusive Events

In central London, Lumiere London’s flagship venue, Underwood, near Old Street, stands as a shining example of inclusivity and accessibility. Whether you’re planning a corporate event, a conference, or a special celebration, Underwood offers 5 unique spaces all under the same roof, where everyone feels welcome and at home. Our award-winning Underwood Lofts that can host up to 210 standing, 160 theatre and 140 in cabaret. Our tranquil Palm Room on the 2nd floor holds comfortably 120 standing, 110 in theatre and 90 in cabaret. Finally, our incredible Underwood Studios and Galeria on the lower ground floor offer the ideal space for photo shoots and filming, as well as networking, pop-ups and parties for up to 180 standing, 160 in theatre and 120 in a cabaret set up. You can hire each space separately or a combination depending on your needs.

Underwood’s commitment to inclusivity and its impressive range of accessible features, make it a standout choice for your next event.

Inclusive Policies and Ethos

At Lumiere London’s Underwood, inclusivity is not just a buzzword but a guiding principle. Our ethos is rooted in the belief that every individual deserves to participate fully in every event we host. We have developed a comprehensive set of inclusive policies to ensure that all guests, regardless of their background, abilities, or needs, can enjoy our venues and events. Our efforts have also lmade us finalists for the Best Venue for Equality, diversity and Inclusion for the London Venue and Catering Awards 2023.

Accessibility Features

Underwood’s accessibility features have been meticulously designed to cater to a diverse range of guests. These features include:

1. Wheelchair Access

Underwood is equipped with ramps and wide doorways, ensuring that wheelchair users can navigate the space with ease. Our staff is trained to assist and support guests with mobility challenges.

2. Accessible Toilets

We provide accessible toilets on both the lower ground and ground floors, so guests with disabilities can enjoy their event without any inconvenience.

3. External Ramp

To make our entrance even more welcoming, we can install an external ramp, ensuring a smooth and accessible entry for all guests.

4. Lifts to All Floors

Underwood features lifts to all floors, allowing everyone to access every part of the venue without any hassle.

Dietary Requirements Catered

We understand that diverse dietary preferences and requirements exist. At Lumiere London, we take pride in offering an extensive selection of catering options that can accommodate all dietary needs. Whether you’re a vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, or have specific allergies, our culinary team is more than capable of crafting a menu that suits your needs and preferences.

A Diverse Team

At Lumiere London, diversity is celebrated. Our team is a reflection of the rich tapestry of London’s vibrant culture. We believe that diverse perspectives and experiences make us stronger, more creative, and more compassionate. Our diverse team is here to make sure that everyone feels valued and understood, irrespective of their background.

Robust Anti-Harassment Policies

The safety and comfort of our guests are of utmost importance. We have implemented robust anti-harassment policies and practices to ensure that every event at Underwood is a respectful and enjoyable experience for all. Our staff is trained to respond swiftly and appropriately to any issues that may arise, ensuring that your event runs smoothly and without any incidents.

Flexible Event Venue

Underwood is not just accessible; it is also incredibly flexible. Whether you need a boardroom setup for a corporate meeting, a spacious hall for a product launch, or an intimate setting for a wedding reception, we can cater to your specific event requirements and are always happy to provide private, designated breastfeeding or prayer room areas for our guests. Our versatile spaces can be tailored to suit your vision, and our team will work closely with you to bring it to life.

Experienced Team in Inclusive Practices

Our experienced team is well-versed in inclusive practices, ensuring that everyone who walks through our doors feels valued and respected. We believe in the power of inclusivity, where everyone can be their authentic self and is welcome in our Lumiere home. In conclusion, Lumiere London’s Underwood is more than just a venue; it’s a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. Our accessible features, diverse team, robust policies, and flexible event spaces ensure that every guest feels comfortable, respected, and valued. When you choose Underwood for your event, you’re not just selecting a venue; you’re choosing an inclusive and welcoming environment that celebrates the diversity of London’s vibrant community. Come and experience it for yourself – we can’t wait to welcome you to Lumiere London’s Underwood.

