Tying the Knot Under the Open Sky: BMA House’s Courtyard Welcomes Wedding Ceremonies

Imagine this: a gentle breeze, warm sunlight, the soft sound of live music setting a serene backdrop, and you, standing in the midst of an enchanting Courtyard, saying “I do” under a canopy of blue skies. Sounds like a dream? Well, dreams do come to life at BMA House’s newly licensed outdoor ceremony space – the Courtyard.

Nestled in the heart of BMA House, the Courtyard is not just any space; it’s a canvas waiting to be painted with the moments of your special day. Picture signing your marriage register beside a striking fountain, your friends and family basking in the sunlight. It’s the kind of magic you’d want to frame forever.

This idyllic setting accommodates wedding ceremonies ranging from intimate gatherings of 50 up to 200 guests. And when it comes to personalising your day, the sky’s the limit. Choose from an array of stylish seating and layout options to create your perfect aisle. Want to make those memories last? Leave it to us to whisk your photographer (and perhaps you too) up to one of our charming balconies for breath-taking aerial shots. Imagine tossing your bouquet from up high.

But the beauty of the Courtyard isn’t just about the “I dos”. Extend your celebration under the sun with drinks and canapés served in this stunning space, or perhaps venture to our second outdoor area, the Garden, for a change of scenery. With endless possibilities, our dedicated wedding planners are here to ensure your outdoor wedding dream is realised, step by step.

BMA House is not just a wedding venue; it’s a piece of history. Standing on the site of Charles Dickens’ former home, this Grade II listed building strikes the perfect balance between heritage charm and modern sophistication. With sustainability at its core, it’s a place where your wedding day isn’t just beautiful but meaningful too.

From the wrought iron gates that welcome you, to the award-winning catering that delights your senses, every detail is crafted with care. And with five spectacular spaces licensed for weddings, including the Great Hall, Snow room, Paget room, Prince’s room, and now the Courtyard, your wedding can unfold in a unique setting.

The Courtyard and Garden, with their romantic allure, are the secret gems for cherished moments and photographs. And let’s not forget the culinary experience – our catering partners, Company of Cooks, are masters at blending historic elegance with modern twists. Whether you’re dreaming of a themed feast or a multicultural menu, bespoke menus can be tailored to your heart’s desire.

At BMA House, we don’t just host weddings; we celebrate stories. With a dedicated wedding planner by your side, every step towards your big day is a step towards perfection. And with prices starting from £6,480 including VAT, your dream outdoor wedding is not just a vision, but an affordable reality.

Visit BMA House to see their beautiful spaces and discuss your dream plans with their caring wedding planners:

Email – yourwedding@bma.org.uk | Website – https://bmahouse.org.uk/weddings-celebrations/

Sponsored Content