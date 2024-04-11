Inclusivity – rather than an afterthought, make it a first thought

Ashley Kendall is director of international business development at Sorenson Communications, leading solutions servicer for the deaf and hard-of-hearing.

Andrew Dewey, vice president, EMEA, for Strategic and Business development at the same company, is also Interim CEO at the Royal Association for Deaf people.

With an interpreter on hand, this episode delivers insightful background from Ashley and Andrew, highlighting their drive, their motivation, to make events more accessible.

They look at the evolution of sign language, right through to it being recognised as an ‘official language’ in the UK two years ago, going on to discuss the growth in the number of interpreters since the 1990s, video interpretating, sharing resources and the value of booking people early in event planning. How last minute doesn’t work.

Look out too for the technology lever, the Spice Girls’ late 1990s arena tour, and understanding the broad reach of sustainability…

To keep up to date with all the news, subscribe for free here.

If you would like to take part in a podcast, then please complete our submission form.