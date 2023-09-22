The Motorist – Spotlight on Unique Venues

The Motorist is the most exciting automotive venue in the North! Based in Sherburn in Elmet, near Leeds, we have a remarkable experience to offer anyone who comes to our unique venue. We have a state of the art Garage & Bodyshop to give your car a full revamp, an award winning Restaurant, Meetings & Event space with everything tailored to you, and unique events running throughout the week.

Specialising in classic and modern vehicles, The Garage & Bodyshop also offers MOTs, servicing, restoration, recommissioning and repairs to modern, classic, vintage and pre-war cars and all sorts of other vehicles. The Motorist Bodyshop offers incredible services as well, including welding, bodywork, bare metal resprays, panel repairs and fabrication, accidental damage, paintwork correction, paintless dent removal and so much more. We offer the perfect solution for any work you might need done on your car, accompanied with fantastic, knowledgeable and kind staff; The Garage & Bodyshop is the perfect place for car restoration!

The Arnage is like no other restaurant in the country! Named after the famous corner on the Le Mans circuit, The Arnage has a prolific automotive theme running throughout, paying homage to some of the greatest vehicles and people in Motorsport. In 2023, The Arnage won the Yorkshire Food & Drink Business Award from Azets. We are delighted to have won this incredible reward, but we strive for excellence every day and are looking to be bigger and better than ever! We hope to welcome you all to The Arnage soon!

Discover your next corporate meeting space at The Motorist. We have different sized meeting and conference rooms to choose from, with an automotive theme running throughout yet again. Our well-equipped restaurant and ample conference rooms take the stress out of planning events so you can concentrate on what’s important. Our biggest room, Club Le Mans, is the perfect room to host a big event. Floor to ceiling glass windows fill the room with stunning natural lighting, perfect for photo opportunities. The balcony serves as a place for you to relax and enjoy a relaxing ambience, surrounded by remarkable cars making it the perfect place to watch the world go by.

We want everyone to feel at home and a part of The Motorist family and our events are the perfect place for us to build a fantastic bond with like-minded people in the car community. We have Wheels & Wings on Wednesdays, Bikes & Bonnets on Thursdays, Cars & Curry on Fridays, Our Saturday Socials and Coffee & Cars on Sundays. We welcome everyone to these events so we can build a special community where we can all celebrate cars in one place!

