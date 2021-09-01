EventMobi’s end-to-end event management platform makes it easy for event organizers to plan, promote, monetize and deliver engaging event experiences. Used by 20,000+ event planners in 40 countries around the world, the biggest brands and international associations trust EventMobi to help them easily navigate the entire event lifecycle—whether in-person, virtual or hybrid. Customers include the Federal Bar Association, Facebook, Kaiser Permanente, GE, and the NHL Coaches’ Association.

Your fully branded event experience starts with a beautiful event website complete with white-labeled URL. Customizable registration forms support all registrant types, including in-person and virtual attendees, speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors. Flexible ticketing and payment processing seamlessly connects to over 10+ payment gateways.

EventMobi’s dedicated event management software, The Experience Manager, lets you manage all of your event content and features from one single, easy-to-use system that scales for organizations with multiple events and teams. Advanced analytics offer full visibility into attendee behaviour and data.

Engage and connect your in-person attendees with custom branded, single or multi-event mobile apps. Packed with networking and communication features, offer a completely white-labeled experience complete with one-click access, touchless check-in with digital badges, advanced interactive maps and more.

Advertisement

The EventMobi Event Space is your virtual venue for attendee communication and networking, showcasing live streams and video, and highlighting event sponsors. Fully customizable with your unique branding and accessible on any device, run unlimited concurrent live stream, simulive, interactive and on-demand sessions. Easily create your own live stream content with EventMobi Studio, and connect attendees, speakers and sponsors with 1:1 video meetings, interactive breakout rooms, live session chat, and virtual exhibitor booths.

Headquartered in Canada, with offices in Germany and the Philippines and an international network of partners, the EventMobi event platform has helped planners engage millions of attendees in over 72 languages for 12+ years.

Contact Details:

207 Queens Quay W Suite 320

Toronto

ON M5J 1A7

Canada

Phone: 1-888-296-8415

www.eventmobi.com