Exploring Cheltenham Racecourse: Tradition Meets Innovation

Nestled amidst the picturesque Cotswolds, Cheltenham Racecourse stands as a hub of activity, offering more than just horse racing. With over 360 acres of land and 2,600m² of flexible indoor space, it’s a venue that seamlessly blends tradition with innovation, promising an array of memorable experiences.

The Centaur, a versatile space accommodating up to 2,250 delegates, symbolizes the marriage of tradition and innovation at Cheltenham Racecourse. Against the backdrop of the Cotswolds, purpose-built conference facilities and state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment merge with the venue’s rich history, ensuring events are both timeless and cutting-edge.

While horse racing is a highlight, The Jockey Club, Cheltenham’s premier racecourse venue, unveils a diverse calendar of events for 2024. From orchestral nights to concerts and festivals, there’s something for everyone, with many events catering to families.

Phillippa Clark, national conference and events marketing manager at The Jockey Club Cheltenham, expresses excitement, “We are thrilled to welcome visitors back to Cheltenham Racecourse, renowned for its unparalleled experiences. This year, prepare to be captivated as we host an array of incredible acts and events.”

Coming soon:

The Music of Star Wars on Saturday, May 4,

Freedom Live: Celebrating George Michael on Saturday, May 11,

The Fulltone Orchestra with Aled Jones on Wednesday, May 29.

And 2024’s highlights will include the venue’s own Darts Masters tournament, taking place on Friday, May 31. Exclusive platinum and gold packages for the event can be purchased online, giving visitors the chance to take part in a meet and greets with the stars themselves.

For festival-goers, Wychwood Festival in early June and Classic Ibiza late July offer a blend of music and family-friendly fun. And for those seeking something different, Oktoberfest transforms the racecourse into a Bavarian Wonderland, complete with live Oompah bands and traditional festivities.

Cheltenham Racecourse isn’t just a venue; it’s a canvas for creativity. Whether hosting a conference or an intimate gathering, the venue’s versatile spaces offer a backdrop against the stunning Cotswold scenery for whatever event you may be planning.

As part of The Jockey Club Group, Cheltenham Racecourse reinvests its profits into British racing and strives for sustainability. From encouraging biodiversity to utilizing clean energy sources, the venue is committed to preserving its surroundings for future generations. Find out more about our sustainability initiatives here Sustainability | Carbon Neutral | Jockey Club 2023 (thejockeyclub.co.uk)

Experience the charm of Cheltenham Racecourse, where tradition meets innovation, and every event becomes a memorable masterpiece.

For more information or to book your event, visit Cheltenham Venue Hire | The Jockey Club or contact us directly on 01242 539538 or email cheltenhamevents@thejockeyclub.co.uk

