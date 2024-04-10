EventsPass and FFAIR forge transatlantic partnership to elevate exhibitor experience in North America

EventsPass and FFAIR have today announced a new strategic partnership that marks FFAIR’s debut in North America. This collaboration signifies a significant milestone for both organizations, showcasing their commitment to provide international opportunities for event organizers.

As the first North American partnership for UK-based FFAIR, this venture provides a pivotal opportunity for the event management platform to establish a robust presence in the United States. For EventsPass, this partnership represents a commitment to client revenue growth inline with the ticketing registration platform’s marketing tools and data insights.

EventsPass and FFAIR share a common goal: to empower exhibition organizers, offering unparalleled control, flexibility, and adaptability. These industry-leading platforms additionally streamline the exhibitor experience to ensure business continuity for organizer clients. With a shared dedication to exceptional customer service and grounded by decades of combined events expertise, this partnership promises to elevate the exhibitor experience for trade show organizers and their exhibitors.

Speaking about the partnership, Adam Jones, CEO at FFAIR, commented: “Partnering with EventsPass delivers on our goal to deliver exceptional customer experience and make exhibiting and sponsoring easier. It is an excellent opportunity to add value to our customers, ensuring a seamless integration between FFAIR’s exhibition management platform and EventsPass’ ticketing and registration technology.” ”We want to partner and integrate with best-in-class event technology,” said Melissa Ooi, Chief Operating Officer of EventsPass. “FFAIR creates opportunities for event and exhibition organizers of all kinds, just like EventsPass does. I’m excited to have our team introduce this platform to North America.”



