Re-imagining a London icon: Broadwick Group unveils The Pelligon

Broadwick Group, the pioneers behind renowned venues Printworks and Drumsheds, has completed the redevelopment of a Canary Wharf architectural icon. Hosting its first events in Spring, The Pelligon is a striking glass space amongst the city skyscrapers.

Formerly East Wintergarden, The Pelligon is now named after its original architect César Pelli, fully refurbished as a cutting-edge cultural hub for the capital.

London’s most intriguing new venue inspires and engages by its very design. The Pelligon’s spectacular glass dome offers a grand entrance and welcomes in floods of natural light, illuminating a breathtaking main hall which can flex to accommodate up to 400 people. The glass atrium provides spectacular panoramic views of the water and the city beyond, making it the perfect setting for everything from conferences and bespoke brand experiences to high end celebrations.

Re-named in a homage to its creator, renowned architect César Pelli, The Pelligon was originally built as the sister to New York’s Winter Garden. Now with a seamless blend of art deco style and futuristic flair, its crystalline look stands strong in the heart of Canary Wharf. The cathedral-like glass roof invites visitors to feel free and inspired in the heart of one of the world’s most cosmopolitan cities.

This latest redevelopment further cements Broadwick’s reputation for transforming the most conspicuous of spaces into the most compelling of cultural centres. The Pelligon is no exception, offering a capability that stretches as far as the imagination will allow.

Soaring ceilings and a floor-to-sky glass frontage arc into an eye-catching 27-metre glass dome, with new spiral staircases allowing access to its mezzanine and improved facilities for caterers to be able to serve up spectacular fayre.

Elisa Chiodi, Managing Director for Spaces and Innovation at Broadwick Group explains;

“We are proud to be bringing this iconic building back into use as a cornerstone of Canary Wharf’s event scene. A key concept of the re-imagining for the venue was to redesign the interior with neutral colours to create a blank canvas interior with excellent production facilities, making it suitable for productions of all kinds. Everything from the striking looks of the venue as you approach to the natural light for daytime conferences helps our clients to make a statement in an architectural gem which we’ve brought back to its best.”.

Simon Tracey, Broadwick Group CEO adds,

“The Pelligon is more than just a venue, it’s a space that stands out by celebrating culture in all its forms by looking at things differently and people for who they really are. The huge glass roof evokes the Cathedral effect, which stimulates ideas, creative thinking and the feeling of freedom, making it a brilliant space for innovation and bringing people together to co-create.”

Located within London’s financial district, adjacent to Canary Wharf station, The Pelligon is easily accessible via the London Underground, the DLR, and the Elizabeth Line making it one of the most convenient venues in East London.