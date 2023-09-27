Event Operations Spotlight: Production Concepts Ltd

Production Concepts Ltd was established in early 2021 as a response to a post-pandemic redundancy, with James Deakin serving as the founder and Project Director. The first year posed significant challenges, especially given the events industry’s struggles in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

James Deakin, Project Director, reflected on the challenges of launching Production Concepts during a pandemic, stating, “Starting Production Concepts in the midst of a pandemic was a huge undertaking that challenged us on a daily basis. We didn’t underestimate how demanding starting a new business would be, but nothing quite prepares you for the pressure it comes with and what it entails.”

Fast forward two years, and Production Concepts has evolved into a prominent provider of audio visual solutions, offering an extensive range of equipment and services to the global live events market. Their approach integrates seamlessly, ensuring that clients’ visions are executed with precision, efficiency, and unmatched quality, catering to both live and virtual events, as well as hybrid meetings.

The team at Production Concepts boasts a wealth of industry experience. Leading the team in Kenilworth, Warwickshire, are James Deakin, Project Director; Greg Deakin, Operations Director; and Stefan Chadwick, Technical Director. Jordan Keane holds the position of Senior Technician, Catherine Deakin manages the financial aspects of the business, while Kelly Lees and Jayne Deakin oversee office administration, corporate travel, and social media activities. Production Concepts is on the path to further expansion, with plans to bring in additional AV and warehouse technicians.

Functioning on a global scale, with a majority (79%) of their operations taking place abroad, Production Concepts Ltd has established an expansive network of partners, suppliers, and collaborators. This strategic network enables them to access a diverse array of resources and expertise, empowering them to approach even the most intricate projects with finesse. Their adaptability and multi-disciplinary proficiency equip them to serve a broad spectrum of industries, spanning from technology and manufacturing to healthcare and beyond.

Recognising that each project presents its unique set of challenges and requisites, the team adopts a personalised approach to every partnership. Their cadre of experts collaborates closely with clients to gain insights into their objectives, constraints, and vision. Subsequently, the team crafts bespoke solutions that not only align with client needs but also surpass their expectations.

Greg Deakin, Operations Director, emphasised their commitment to the live events industry, describing it as a ‘creative and technical process that continually offers both challenges and rewards.’ As a company, their mission is to provide the most suitable and effective technological solutions for each event while ensuring the seamless setup, configuration, and operation of technology. In addition to offering cutting-edge equipment, they place paramount importance on delivering unparalleled customer service.

Beyond creating memorable events, Production Concepts is deeply dedicated to corporate and social responsibility. They earnestly integrate sustainable practices into their operations, employing eco-friendly materials, offsetting their carbon footprint, optimising production efficiency, and minimising waste to establish a more environmentally responsible business.

The triumph of Production Concepts stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication and diligence of their team, and they look forward to a prosperous future.

Sponsored Content