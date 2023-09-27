Production Concepts Ltd was born off the back of a post-pandemic redundancy in early 2021. Founded by Project Director James Deakin, the first year was particularly challenging as the events industry as a whole was dealing with the aftermath of Covid 19.

Two years on and Production Concepts is now a leading provider of Audio Visual solutions offering a wide range of equipment and services to the global live events market. Their integrated approach ensures that the client’s vision is brought to life with precision, efficiency, and unparalleled quality, offering new solutions for live, virtual, and hybrid meetings and events.

With a team of experts boasting many years of industry experience, Production Concepts have the knowledge and expertise to deliver memorable events.

