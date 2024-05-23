Convene and etc.venues: A network of one-stop-shop venues in the UK

Convene is a global lifestyle hospitality company that designs and operates premium meeting, event, and flexible office spaces. After Convene acquired the storied UK brand etc.venues in 2023, it created the largest single provider of dedicated meeting and event venues in North America and the U.K.

The Convene portfolio now has a combined 44 years of experience and the company is currently bracing for its next chapter of remarkable growth and innovation. Convene recently announced a segmentation of its portfolio to create a stronger distinction between brands and locations; Convene is a premium lifestyle brand best suited for large, highly experiential events, while etc.venues is an accessible lifestyle brand ideal for value-driven small meetings and corporate trainings. As part of this segmentation, four venues are being converted from etc.venues sites into Convene locations.

As part of this strategy, the venues at 133 Houndsditch and 155 Bishopsgate in London, alongside 810 Seventh Avenue and 360 Madison Avenue in New York City, are converting to Convene-branded hubs, including the addition of unlimited snack and beverage stations (called Nourish), upgraded A/V inclusions at each venue, and enhanced in-house catering menus and packages.

The Convene portfolio of brands has been designed to accommodate diverse meeting and event requirements, serving as a partner, not just a place for planners. As a global hospitality company, Convene delivers a comprehensive service package encompassing on-site catering, state-of-the-art A/V facilities, and dedicated planning assistance.

Introducing Convene Sancroft, St. Paul’s – The newest (and grandest) London event venue

Convene Sancroft, St. Paul’s

Located in the iconic Paternoster Square, Convene recently opened its largest venue in the region: Convene Sancroft, St. Paul’s. The space spans 45,000 square feet and features seven distinct meeting rooms, including a 900-person plenary room, the largest single above-ground meeting room in the City of London.

With the capacity to host up to 1,200 guests, Convene Sancroft, St. Paul’s is the premier London destination for large conferences, trade shows, and exhibitions. It has an incredibly versatile and flexible layout, allowing clients to utilise main stage sessions, breakouts, and expo formats.

As Convene continues to expand its global footprint and redefine the landscape of hospitality, the conversion of 133 Houndsditch and 155 Bishopsgate and the opening of Convene Sancroft, St. Paul’s marks several major milestones in its journey towards revolutionising the way people meet and work across the globe.

