Top of Article

Located on Worship Street, a short walk from Liverpool Street station, Hijingo is a multi-sensory bingo experience combining mind-blowing video and motion graphics, stadium-grade lighting and a killer soundtrack. It is the ideal venue for any corporate event, blending in work and play to impress your teams and clients.

Hijingo seamlessly transforms into the perfect corporate event space for your next team social, product launch, awards evening or hybrid/live stream conferences and full venue hires for up to 200 delegates, complete with the Lucky Cat reception bar which serves as a great space for welcome drinks, canapes, delegate lunches or as a breakout area.

The ability to stream a live conference to remote delegates has become an essential tick-box in the event planning process and at Hijingo you’re in safe hands. With state-of-the-art AV facilities and fast connectivity, live-streaming your event can be easily arranged. Plus, if you run polls through your hybrid event platform, you’ll have plenty of screens in the venue to project the results and bring together your two audiences.

Complete your event with a high-octane game of bingo that will have you and your guests on the edge of your seat as you are fully immersed in the show, accompanied by delicious Asian-inspired street food and unique cocktails.

No matter what you’re after, we are happy to discuss all meeting and conference ideas and will work closely with you to help bring your vision to fruition.

Contact details:

Events@hijingo.com | 02036576521 | www.hijingo.com

Advertisement Feature