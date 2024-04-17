Parties are in season at Tobacco Dock

The team at Tobacco Dock love a celebration. This year there’s more reason for celebration than ever before at the Grade 1 listed venue, as for the first time ever, they have brought all their seasonal parties in house, curated and produced by the award winning team.

Kicking off with a summer of parties both in the main venue and up at their rooftop bar, Skylight, they have a range of comprehensive packages on offer for organisers to create their ideal soirée.

Summer Parties for up to 5,000

Summer parties in the main venue get to enjoy the stunning historic setting, award-winning catering and world-class suppliers, complete with Enchanted English Garden styling. Perfect for 600-2,000 revellers (we can accommodate up to 5,000 if you like!), the Tobacco Dock team have devised incredible packages to help you throw a party to remember with minimum hassle and maximum impact. Everything from decoration to catering and guest flow to security is covered, allowing you to relax and get into the party spirit.

Sunshine time on the roof for up to 600

For those who like their parties on the more informal side, Tobacco Dock’s rooftop bar, Skylight, can accommodate parties for up to 600 guests. Treat your revellers to 360° views of the city skyline, casual dining options like street food or Brazilian BBQ, generous drinks packages and best of all, inspire some competitive socialising with croquet, pétanque and cornhole games all in place up on the roof. There is plenty of cover, so the British weather can be as unpredictable as it wants, without raining on your parade!

Exclusive Christmas parties

The party spirit doesn’t end when winter comes. This year Christmas parties are being produced in-house at Tobacco Dock and their team have pulled out all the stops to create a truly magical festive celebration to put you firmly at the top of your team’s nice list.

From 26th November to 22nd December the iconic brick and timber truss spaces of the venue will transform into a breath-taking evergreen forest, filled with magic and fun for Sylva: A Woodland Wonderland.

Expect world-class entertainment and styling, award-winning catering and decadent party packages to wow your guests. And with standing and seated party options, as well as a choice of four different spaces and a multitude of bespoke additions to choose from, you’re able to tailor your experience to perfectly fit your budget and your guest list.

Activate party mode

If you’ve got celebrations in the pipeline, the Tobacco Dock team are ready to discuss and advise! info@tobaccodocklondon.com or call them on 0207 680 4001.

