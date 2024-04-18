TRIED AND TRUSTED, RHI STRETCH TENT MANUFACTURERS

Transform your outdoor space with RHI Stretch Tents, the trusted leading innovator in standard and custom-designed engineered fabric structures.

RHI Stretch tents offer temporary and semi-permanent cover solutions that are cost-effective, practical, and adaptable, needing only a fraction of the storage space, transport, and manpower to store, set up, and maintain compared to more traditional structures. Whether you need a temporary venue for a wedding, a festival stage that inspires, or a pop-up restaurant with an unforgettable ambiance, RHI tents can make it happen.

As an ISO 9001 accredited company with 19 years of manufacturing experience, our commitment to quality is unparalleled. Our team of experts pushes the envelope of design and engineering to craft tents that are not only stunningly beautiful but also functional.

Unmatched Versatility: We offer a wide range of standard-sized tents and are able to manufacture to any dimension. Let our experienced team guide you through finding the perfect size for your occasion and incorporate any other custom design specifications you may need.



We offer a wide range of standard-sized tents and are able to manufacture to any dimension. Let our experienced team guide you through finding the perfect size for your occasion and incorporate any other custom design specifications you may need. Built to last: Crafted with industry-leading in-house knitted fabrics, High-quality materials, and meticulous construction techniques, RHI ensure lasting tent performances. Every tent undergoes rigorous quality control, from thread to finished product. The RHI All-Weather Fabric with AWAT (Anti-Water Absorption Technology) is an innovative system that empowers the outer fabric to deliver maximum water repellency and waterproofing. RHI fabrics are also fire retardant, anti-microbial mold inhibited and easy to clean. Conquer the elements with confidence – choose an RHI Tent!



Crafted with industry-leading in-house knitted fabrics, High-quality materials, and meticulous construction techniques, RHI ensure lasting tent performances. Every tent undergoes rigorous quality control, from thread to finished product. The RHI All-Weather Fabric with AWAT (Anti-Water Absorption Technology) is an innovative system that empowers the outer fabric to deliver maximum water repellency and waterproofing. RHI fabrics are also fire retardant, anti-microbial mold inhibited and easy to clean. Conquer the elements with confidence – choose an RHI Tent! Guaranteed Performance: Along with RHI being fully certified with ISO 9001:2015 quality assurance accreditation, our tents comply with all international safety regulations with Engineering tent books available on request.



Along with RHI being fully certified with ISO 9001:2015 quality assurance accreditation, our tents comply with all international safety regulations with Engineering tent books available on request. Endless Customization: RHI tents are available in different colours from Chino, Platinum, White, Black, or Red, or a custom colour on request. RHI’s developed printing techniques allow you to brand your tent for a truly unique experience.



RHI tents are available in different colours from Chino, Platinum, White, Black, or Red, or a custom colour on request. RHI’s developed printing techniques allow you to brand your tent for a truly unique experience. Global Support: Join the RHI family and gain access to ongoing training, support, and a network of experienced operators in over 70 countries.



RHI’s additional integrated tent solutions give our stretch tent operators even more functionality and options to add to their existing setups; we offer incredible products and features such as:



Join the RHI family and gain access to ongoing training, support, and a network of experienced operators in over 70 countries. RHI’s additional integrated tent solutions give our stretch tent operators even more functionality and options to add to their existing setups; we offer incredible products and features such as: Modular linking systems: RHI Tents are able to be joined together allowing you endless possibilities in increasing your event space and capacity.



RHI Tents are able to be joined together allowing you endless possibilities in increasing your event space and capacity. Rigging Equipment and Tools: An essential element for proper installation of a stretch tent, RHI offer a wide range of premium high-quality equipment and tools for both simple and advanced stretch tents setups.



An essential element for proper installation of a stretch tent, RHI offer a wide range of premium high-quality equipment and tools for both simple and advanced stretch tents setups. Tent walling, dooring and closing down systems: Weatherproof and easy to install, provide closure in your stretch tent and gain the ability to safeguard your guests from unpredictable and bad weather. Allow your tent owners to extend their tent use well into the winter seasons.

RHI Arachnid series: Created as a festival and bar themed tent, our symmetrical circular, arachnid series tents, have become so much more, growing into an industry-favourite for both small and large outdoor corporate events, festivals, and weddings.



So, if you’re looking for a tent company that can provide ongoing global support and take your event to the next level, look no further than RHI Stretch Tents. With our commitment to quality, innovation, and craftmanship, let us help you create an event that will be remembered for years to come

Contact Details:

info@rhitents.com