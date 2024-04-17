Manchester Central appoints new CEO

Manchester Central Convention Centre has formally announced that Lori Hoinkes will succeed Shaun Hinds as CEO.

Hoinkes has an impressive track record with over fifteen years’ experience in leading strategic growth initiatives across the UK and globally, most recently as Chief Growth Officer at Montgomery Group, in the events and exhibitions sector.

Prior to the Montgomery Group, Hoinkes worked alongside the Mayor of London on the capital’s largest regeneration project, leading strategy and delivery for the Park Royal Industrial Area as part of the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC).

Hoinkes will join Manchester Central in May to expand its global presence, capitalise on market opportunities and enhance its contribution to the city region’s vibrant economy.

Focused on leveraging Manchester Central’s potential as a leading international venue, she will look to enhance its operational excellence and ensure it remains at the forefront of the events industry, driving economic growth and cultural exchange for Greater Manchester and the UK. She will also oversee the development of the new Junction restaurant, cafe, bar and social workspace due to open later this year.

Speaking on the appointment, Hoinkes said:

“I am thrilled to be stepping into the position to lead Manchester Central, a venue with a storied history and a bright future. My immediate goal is to build on the solid foundation laid by my predecessor, ensuring a smooth transition that maintains our commitment to excellence in hosting world-class events.

“We are at a critical juncture as we look to not only continue welcoming visitors from across the globe but also to innovate and set new benchmarks for the industry. I am eager to work with the team, our partners, and the community to propel Manchester Central to even greater heights.”

As a major venue in the events industry both nationally and internationally, Manchester Central welcomes almost half a million visitors each year and contributes £150 million to the regional economy.

The venue has filed record-breaking financial figures in the past year, and forecasts a strong year ahead as global interest in the region surges.

Councillor John Hacking, Manchester Central Board Director, said:

“We have been impressed by Lori’s experience and tenacity and look forward to welcoming her as she takes the helm at Manchester Central. Her ability to lead teams through periods of significant growth and change is exemplary, making her an ideal leader for the venue as it continues to evolve and adapt in an ever-changing global landscape.

“With the global spotlight firmly on Greater Manchester, the city-region is firmly positioning itself as a national leader in economic growth and incoming investment, and the year ahead is an extremely exciting time for the venue. Our forecasts predict over half a million visitors and an upsurge in events, once again showcasing Manchester Central as a leading venue on the global events stage.”

Earlier this year, Shaun Hinds announced he would be stepping down from his role as Chief Executive following seven years in the post to take the post of Chief Executive at Newbury Racecourse, Berkshire.