Haydock Park Racecourse part of The Jockey Club Venues Collection

At The Jockey Club Venues Collection, it’s not just on the track where the action happens. Known for world class horse racing, our Venues also offer versatile and flexible locations to deliver exceptional quality conference and events throughout the country.

Haydock Park Racecourse in Merseyside is a place that makes your heart race. From the thrill of watching your horse cross the finishing line to the delight of indulging in its fantastic facilities, it guarantees a great day out.

But just as importantly, we’re also well known as a venue that leads the field in hospitality and holding events that are every bit as memorable as our race days.

From conferences and corporate days to product launches and meetings, we can cater for any event in style. All thanks to our exceptional range of executive boxes and luxurious suites which can accommodate up to 500 delegates.

Alternatively, you can host a truly unforgettable gala evening or dinner dance in one of our beautifully appointed banqueting suites. With panoramic views over the famous racecourse, your clients can raise a glass as the sun goes down and enjoy an outstanding evening’s entertainment.

For larger events, Haydock Park Racecourse once again can’t help but impress. Our unique location in the heart of 127 acres of parkland means that we can not only offer 1,000 square metres of indoor exhibition space, but also over 13 acres of hard standing exhibition areas for major events for up to 20,000 people.

Our indoor spaces all have the latest audio-visual equipment, allowing you to create a hybrid meeting with colleagues from all over the world. In today’s modern climate, the ability to bring your teams together remains essential, but is harder than ever to achieve, however we can make the whole process straightforward and effortless.

It’s vital to keep your colleagues fed and watered throughout your event and our fresh, healthy and delicious food which is thoughtfully and carefully prepared by our team of exceptional chefs is crucial.

Ingredients are ethically sourced from local suppliers wherever possible. Impact on the environment is reduced through sustainable produce and practises, waste is minimised, and dishes are seasonal, fresh and balanced with a focus on promoting healthy eating as well as providing choice for those with dietary requirements.

We tailor the food offerings to our clients’ requirements, so if you fancy having a BBQ menu for a team building day or a light lunch for 25, we cater for all needs, styles, and occasions.

From conferences to Christmas Parties, weddings to outdoor events, we can do it all here at Haydock Park Racecourse!

Please do call our helpful team for further information or to begin creating your dream event with us:

Call – 01942 402623

Email – Haydockevents@thejockeyclub.co.uk

Web – https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/haydock/venue-hire/

Social – Haydock Park Racecourse: Overview | LinkedIn

