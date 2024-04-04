Evolution London is your unconventional conference venue…



Evolution London is a purpose-built event venue, which can be transformed to suit your needs. Located on an exclusive site in the heart of Grade II* listed Battersea Park, it offers a blank canvas with unparalleled flexibility and branding potential. We are renowned for hosting some of the UK’s most prestigious events and are passionate about understanding your brand and objectives.

Acclaimed as one of the largest and most dynamic conference venues in London, we can accommodate up to 4,000 guests in total; 3,500 in theatre and 1,600 in cabaret. With an 8m ceiling height and 5,500 sqm of unimpeded event space, Evolution London can be divided, customised and branded to fulfil your vision.

The venue is split into 6 different spaces: The Main Space, Mezzanine, Atrium, Kitchen, Deck and Courtyard, adaptable to accommodate your specific event requirements. Evolution London boasts an extensive outdoor area with a capacity for up to 3,000 standing guests, complete with a covered deck for added convenience. This adaptable space is perfect for hosting breakouts, and team-building activities and provides versatile options for outdoor catering, making it an ideal choice for a summer conference. Enhanced by abundant natural daylight and the stunning, historic backdrop of Battersea Park, we take pride in being one of the Capital’s best conference venues.

At Evolution London, the branding possibilities are virtually limitless, ensuring that your event leaves a lasting impression. With 24-hour access, there are no restrictions, allowing for maximised build time.

It isn’t just the flexibility that sets Evolution London apart from other London conference venues, it’s also the unrivalled standard of technology available. Our exclusive in-house AV and production partner, Encore, offer a comprehensive creative technical production service, handling everything from design and visuals to lighting, sound, video and set design, ensuring a seamless event experience.

Our in-house catering partner Moving Venue have been impressing clients with outstanding events since 1984. With accreditation at over 40 London venues, they specialise in crafting memorable catering experiences tailored to your event’s style, budget and preferences. Whether you require bowl food or a conference buffet, Moving Venue’s menus are designed for easy service and consumption, facilitating the smooth flow of your conference while allowing guests to network freely.

Situated in the recently regenerated Battersea area, Evolution London benefits from the local hive of activity around us and we are now more accessible than ever. Located just a 15-minute stroll from Battersea Power Station tube station, and within close proximity to Victoria, along with convenient access to various bus routes and the Uber Boat, guests can travel to and from the venue with ease.

We are also dedicated to minimising the negative impact of your event, striving to make all aspects of your event as sustainable as possible, from your initial site visit to catering and production. We are proud that our venue lighting is now powered by 100% renewable energy, and we are actively advancing towards achieving more sustainability milestones.

Our experienced team here at Evolution London are dedicated to working with you closely to help leave a lasting impression on your delegates and curate an exceptional conference.

020 7836 1035 | evolutionlondon@smartgroupltd.co.uk

Sponsored Content