mia grows team and promotes Katie Cotton to operations director

The Meetings Industry Association (mia) has promoted membership manager Katie Cotton to the newly created role of operations director to ensure it continues to deliver value for members as it further expands and develops.

Cotton joined the mia team in 2008 and has a wealth of experience and knowledge of the association’s diverse membership, accreditation and assessments. Her understanding of members’ needs and expectations, developed over many years with the association, will come to the fore in this role.

As operations director, she will take a bigger role in leading the mia as it embarks on significant changes that will ensure the association and its accreditation continue to be known for one of value and credibility.

Leading a team of three, she will work closely with all departments to support the advancement of the association with a focus on development and delivery of long-term operational strategies that help meet the association’s future objectives.

Kerrin MacPhie, chief executive of the mia, said: “We are delighted that Katie has stepped up to take on the operations director role. The promotion recognises both her experience and commitment to the mia over the past 16 years, and her passion for the wider business meetings and events sector.

“She has a proven track record of managing, growing and supporting mia’s membership. During what has been a challenging period for the industry over the past few years, her steadfast care and support of members has made her a valued and well-respected member of the team.”