CloserStill Media acquires majority stake in UK-based Elite Exhibitions

CloserStill Media, the producer of market-leading business events, exhibitions and conferences, has acquired a majority stake in Elite Exhibitions. Terms are not disclosed.

Elite Exhibitions produce the annual Cruise Ship Interiors Design Expo shows (CSI) in London and Miami, which have quickly established themselves as the world’s leading events for the marine design and build sector since their launch in 2019.

Co-founders Toby Walters (CEO) and Sam Murray (Commercial Director) will continue to lead the 30-strong Elite team from their Brighton-based hub.

The investment in the dynamic, high-growth cruise ship sector complements both CloserStill’s Automotive Interiors Expo events in Europe and the USA as well as CloserStill’s Influence Group business in North America which serves the built environment and design sector across multiple verticals, including hotels, restaurants and retail.

Elite founder and CEO Toby Walters, commented on the new partnership with CloserStill: “We are truly excited to be partnering with CloserStill Media – a company who share our passion for launching new products whilst taking a thoughtful approach to growing events. Sam and I have worked extremely hard to build a company that prides itself on an engaging and entrepreneurial culture; having observed CloserStill for some time it was clear that they were the perfect fit for Elite. This partnership will provide both our team and our business the ability to pursue new opportunities whilst accelerating our growth.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Gareth Bowhill, CEO of CloserStill Media, said:

“We are very pleased to welcome Toby, Sam and the Elite team into the Group. Elite is a dynamic, fast-growing business and the cruise ship sector is an attractive sector and is complementary to several of our existing shows in the transportation sector as well as broader design and built environment space. Toby and Sam are creative, talented leaders who have built a unique culture with their dynamic team and we are excited about what the partnership will bring to the expanded CloserStill group.”

Mayfield Merger Strategies, led by Steve Monnington, advised Elite Exhibitions on the transaction.