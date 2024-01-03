beam Agency Spotlight – Nottingham Venues: One destination, endless possibilities

Nottingham Venues is a collection of independent venues specialising in meetings and events, set in the beautiful grounds of the University of Nottingham. By bringing together all of the University’s conferencing, hotel and event space, we provide an unrivalled guest experience.

Our most iconic venue is the East Midlands Conference Centre. Originally built in 1994 and recently refurbished in 2020, the centre boats state of the art meeting spaces, a superb banqueting suite and auditorium along with contemporary public areas. This versatile space can host conferences up to 1000 delegates. Ideal for large scale conferences and exhibitions, awards dinners and celebrations, company training and networking.

The Orchard Hotel was built with sustainability in mind and seamlessly fuses modern design with a deep-rooted commitment to the environment. The hotel has 202 comfortable bedrooms, adaptable meeting spaces and Bramleys restaurant to ensure a complete guest experience. Its close proximity to the East Midlands Conference Centre is a perfect fit for those looking to offer overnight accommodation to conference guests.

Both properties are located across the road from the award-winning David Ross Sports Village, providing the opportunity to host sports related events or teambuilding activities.

The Jubilee Hotel and Conferences is situated within a 65-acre lakeside landscape on the Jubilee Campus. Formally the National College for School Leadership, this impressive building can is equipped with flexible meeting space, accommodation for business and leisure guests alike, and delicious treats in Spokes Café.

If its use of university teaching buildings and accommodation you are after, our Campus Venues team can offer an unparalleled choice of venues and facilities across University Park, Jubilee, Kings Meadow and Sutton Bonnington campus. Available during specific periods, we can provide over 4,000 bedrooms, 40 sports pitches and 550 state of the art meeting rooms.

Excellent transport links and our location within the East Midlands makes us easily accessible from all over the country. Junction 25 of the M1 is less than 10 minutes away and Nottingham Train Station is just 3 miles from the campus. Additionally, a regular bus and tram service run by the campus, giving a sustainable option for those travelling to and from our venues. Complimentary parking is offered to all guests and 8 EV Charging points are available.

Sustainability is at the heart of everything that we do and are proud to have received a silver EcoSmart accreditation for our commitment to the environment and local community. The surrounding 330 acres of parkland enables guests to explore local woodland and get outdoors.

Our professional and knowledgeable team will make sure that your experience with us is a great one. From initial enquiry, to show rounds, the lead up to and post event, you can be sure that we will take the time to make your time with us professional and seamless.

Sponsored Content