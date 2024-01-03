Andy O’Sullivan joins ASM Global as Chief Executive Officer of Olympia London

ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences, venue management and event strategy, enters the new year with an exciting new appointment. It is announced today that Andy O’Sullivan joins ASM’s growing team as the new Chief Executive Officer of Olympia London. Andy is a vastly experienced and widely respected leader in the live industry, including events, venues, sports and entertainment. He joins ASM Global at a transformative time for Olympia London, a historic London landmark which sets the standard for conferences, conventions and exhibitions through its longstanding best-in-class reputation.

Previously Vice President for IMG’s European Stadium & Arena business, Andy has worked on many global events and world class venues including the opening of Wembley National Stadium, delivering $1 Billion in sales through Club Wembley; a global first. His most recent role has been as Venue Director of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – Tottenham Hotspur Football Club from Oct 2012 until Dec 2023. Here, he successfully oversaw the delivery of the venue’s guest experience, and leading transformational business change from White Hart Lane to Tottenham’s new home. Andy was instrumental in the design, development, mobilisation and commercialisation, on a stadium now recognised as amongst the new standard for world-class venues.

Chris Bray, President of ASM Global Europe said, “We are delighted to have Andy join our team, particularly at this pivotal moment for Olympia London as it takes great strides towards an incredibly exciting future. Andy comes armed with exceptional experience, knowledge of the industry and proven track record for commercial success. He also shares in our ambition for the future and growth of Olympia London so I have no doubt that he will bring tremendous value and vision to the venue.”

Andy O’Sullivan said, “I’m incredibly excited to be joining such a transformational project at such a critical time, one that’s taking shape right here in London! It will be an incredible new landmark destination for the city, that will help to reshape the way we see and interact with conferencing, exhibitions, and the creative arts industry. I’m pleased to be joining the Olympia London and ASM Global family to develop what will be a showcase for the world.

He adds, “I have a real passion for creative disciplines, and it’s not often one gets to be involved with art, dance, theatre, and music at the same destination. It will be groundbreaking, something I know I’m really going to enjoy. Not to forget the amazing heritage Expo Halls that the wider estate will be built around – imagine a day or weekend in London where you get to create, learn, work, dine, stay and play – a real chance to celebrate heritage, whilst embracing big change, it will be truly breathtaking!”

Olympia London has been a cultural and architectural landmark since opening its doors in 1886. Today, it is one of London’s busiest venues, and in recent years has attracted more than 1.6 million visitors and hosted over 200 events each year. As operator of the venue, the ASM Global team oversee management responsibility for the exhibition and events business as ASM continues to expand its footprint in Europe, bringing its global knowledge sharing to enable Olympia London to compete harder in international markets. Andy begins his new role as Chief Executive Officer at Olympia London on 11th January 2024.