Agency Spotlight: ACE BOOKINGS LTD

Member name: ACE BOOKINGS LTD

Date formed: AUGUST 2013 – Celebrating 10 years this August

No of annual events supported: 500 + A YEAR

Staff: 4 family members – Jo, Jade, Ella and Kate

Offices: DERBY

Web address: www.acebookings.co.uk

Mantra: Clients and suppliers all part of our Family

Formation:

ACE is a family run business, Jo, the owner and venue finder, Jade (daughter); venue finder and also responsible for the finance side of the business, Ella (daughter) venue finder and supplier relations and Kate (sister), Head of groups and accommodation.

Leadership:

The company was founded by Jo Wilson in 2013, after previously having 10 year’s experience at a larger venue finding company. Bringing the knowledge and skills and connections to start the business and over the past 10 years developing this into a family run business, offering expert international venue sourcing, incentives, and full event management.

What benefits do you value from being a member of beam?

Networking opportunities and training, I joined in March 2023, and looking forward to attending more events.

Key services and sectors served:

We work with many sectors to name a few; Veterinary, Automotive, Finance, Gaming, Power Tools

What the future holds:

To continue to build on the family business offering my family security in employment, with the right work/life balance and an excellent future in the business. To continue to offer the personal service we do to our clients and connecting with suppliers regularly both new and old in order to offer our best recommendations.