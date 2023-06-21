Top of Article

With plans for The Showman’s Show 2023 gathering pace, organiser Lance Show & Publications Limited is pleased to announce that the Vision: 2025 Sustainable Event Summit will return on Wednesday 18th October. This will be the eighth edition of the popular conference that brings together a community of sustainable event organisers and innovators for a series of workshops and panels with a focus on action.

Topics covered at this year’s Sustainable Event Summit include Unpacking Food Sustainability, Climate Communication 101, Powering the Future, and case studies that explore the ‘Best of the Summer’ festivals. Vision: 2025 is partnering with Julie’s Bicycle, ecolibrium, AIF, AFO, NCASS, Power of Events and the EIF.

Event director of The Showman’s Show, Jeremy Lance comments: “As the organiser of a show that’s dedicated to the event industry it’s important for us that the conversation around sustainability continues. The Showman’s Show and the Sustainable Event Summit within it are a melting pot for ideas and innovation. We’ve seen increased engagement in sustainability, what we need now is action and solutions that really tackle the everyday challenges that suppliers and organisers face. We’re very much looking forward to welcoming back Vision: 2025 and its members as they champion minimising their environmental impact.

Graham Brown, Vision: 2025’s PR and partnerships lead adds: “We’re really excited about the content being planned to make up this October’s Sustainable Event Summit. Alongside ground-breaking information for event professionals to help reduce their carbon impacts, this free-to-access event is a great opportunity for the industry to come together to share the latest in sustainable practices, with practical advice and learnings from this summer’s shows. There’s already an impressive level of cross-industry support.

“The Showman’s Show has become the conference’s spiritual home as its ethos very much aligns with our own. The team there is doing a great job in embedding sustainable initiatives into the delivery of the event and so many of the show’s exhibitors now offer their own environmentally friendly products and services.”

Also returning to the Sustainable Event Summit will be The Showman’s Show’s Green Supplier & Innovation award. Free to enter and open to all exhibitors, it is designed to highlight suppliers

who are making a special effort towards environmentally sustainable practices, products and services. The three companies who make the shortlist will pitch to the event’s delegates and the overall winner will be decided by public vote.