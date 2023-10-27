The shift from print focus to events for the Financial Times

With an impressive background in how to monetise audiences for publishers, through events, Orson Francescone moved to the Financial Times’ stable four years ago, as managing director of FT Live.

This episode sees Orson talk through the background, strengths and processes of the FT’s event division. A clued-up speaker, he tells podcast host James Dickson through the USPs, finding the most viable markets from an extraordinary reach, profitability, resources, the international team and growing subscribers through events.

Guided by the FT’s north star, Orson goes on to discuss the in-person/digital balance, a sumptuous menu of choices, bespoke activations, increasing brand strength via dividends of data, the spoils of a crisis, lead times, costs and much more.

FT Live is a key part of a brand that’s still bucking media trends and Orson Francescone’s take on the model is well worth tuning into.

