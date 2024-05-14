Strata appoints Endellion King as head of incentives

Appointment driven by growing client demand for incentive offering



Tasked with expanding Strata’s in-house incentive offering and delivery



Strata, the award-winning brand experience agency, has appointed Endellion King as Head of Incentives, tasked with further developing and growing the organisation’s in-house incentive offering.

King’s appointment is the result of significant client growth and a continued demand for a creative and bespoke reward and recognition and incentive offering.

King has over 15 years experience in the live events industry and joins Strata from Top Banana, part of the TBA Group, where he was Director of Reward and Recognition. His previous experience has seen him enjoy various event and operational roles at Crown, before Crown became part of Strata, and AddingValue.

Simon Hambley, CEO of Strata, said of King’s appointment: “I have worked alongside Endellion in a previous role, so I’m thrilled he’s joining us. With the launch of Sherbet and the increasing demand from clients for bigger, better and more creative incentive events, there is no better person to head up our incentive team than Endellion. He lives and breathes incentives and is incredibly passionate about his work. He is an exciting addition to our team, someone who will champion the value of incentives and the capabilities within Strata to our clients.”

King said: “Strata has entered an incredibly interesting and exciting period of growth and so I am thrilled to be joining at this time.

“The incentives industry is changing constantly, and clients are seeking fresh and innovative ways to incentivise their teams all the time.

“In my new role, I’m looking forward to collaborating with the wider Strata team, to progress their forward-thinking approaches to live events, incentives, rewards and recognition and to enhance their already impressive offering. With the recent launch of Sherbet, and its exponential growth, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.”

King will take over the role previously held by Mike Parrott, who will be moving over to become Managing Director of Sherbet, a brand new rewards and recognition platform, which sits within the Strata Group.

With the launch of Sherbet, and the acquisition of Endellion, Strata’s ability to offer clients added value is further strengthened through their offering of end-to-end support with client’s rewards and recognition delivery.

