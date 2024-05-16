Support Events Industry Sustainable Report

Fund the update of the pivotal state of industry Show Must Go On Report, to shape festival and outdoor events sustainability.

Vision: 2025 has launched a crowdfunder to create the third edition of the Show Must Go On report and shape a new climate strategy and practices towards 2030. Research and authouring by an inclusive industry-wide collaboration is underway to collate a comprehensive free-to-access resource. Click HERE to support.

The Initiative supported by Festival Republic, The Association of Independent Festivals (AIF), Arts Council England, Earth Percent, aims to raise £50,000 from organisations working in the festival and outdoor events space to be matched with grant funds.

This collaborative project is being hosted by Julie’s Bicycle, chaired by Jon Collins, (LIVE) and convenes a working group of organisations and specialists from across the sector.

The Show Must Go On state of the industry reports (edition #1 & #2) provided early benchmarks and a ten-year roadmap, which has been widely adopted across the outdoor event sector as the guide for good sustainability practice. The free-to-access report has provided the backbone for a cohesive industry narrative and action on climate for events.

edition #3 will bring a clear and bold 2030 climate vision for the sector, one which shows leadership and ambition in meeting our immediate and global challenges, recognising financial and other challenges. The fund allows for an ambitious report to create benchmarks, future strategies, actions and new content for inclusivity, diversity, biodiversity, and climate adaptation.

Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic comments:

“The climate crisis is no longer something in the future – it’s happening now, and we must act before it’s too late. Each event business has its own unique challenges in taking climate action but we can pull together in the same direction as an industry to make the journey easier and more impactful.”

Vision: 2025 is once again galvanising the live festival and outdoor events industry to bring knowledge, data and information together to establish benchmarks and best practice, understand challenges and solutions, shape a vision for 2030 and develop strong and evidenced policy requests for Government.

This work will build on the much-anticipated More Than Music report due to be published late May 24, published by Better Not Stop, which surveys festival practices from 100 events, providing a foundational understanding of practices.

Chris Johnson, Vision: 2025 Chair and Shambala co-founder comments:



“What we need is national consistency and a clear and common understanding of ‘what good looks like’, where we are going, and how to get there – we can only do this together – vision:2025 exists as the industry’s collective voice, convener and action-taker, and this report and vision will help to answer these fundamental questions and support events to take action.”

John Rostron, CEO of the Association of Independent Festivals comments:

“The Show Must Go On report will build an essential evidence base to ask the Government to support our sector’s actions on climate.”

To get involved and support this work, contribute to the Industry Crowdfunder target of £50,000. Vision:2025 aims to match contributions with grant funding. All funds will be used for coordination, research, collaborator organisations, design and communication.

A range of cost-effective sponsorship packages offer value for suppliers a once in a decade opportunity to get involved in one of the highest profile sustainability projects in the industry.