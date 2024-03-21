Mental Health: Discussing wellbeing and support for Event Profs

Clarion Events’ head of sector marketing operations, Tom Fisher, worked for the prison service and the Met Police before stepping across the tracks to events-world, giving him a telling take on people and their wellbeing.

Fisher’s altruism, fostered by his own experience living with bi-polar disorder, has seen him offering support via LinkedIn and helping his own situation at the same time.

Focused on mental health, this episode sees Tom discussing triggers – social media and deep fakes among them – the next generation’s better work/life/empathy balance, pride versus taking time off, incidentals and longer-term conditions.

