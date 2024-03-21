Experience Pigeonhole Live in Las Vegas

Event Tech Live (ETL) and Event Sustainability Live (ESL) are thrilled to announce a partnership with Pigeonhole Live, a leading provider of interactive event technology solutions. This collaboration is set to bring cutting-edge engagement tools to the forefront of the event industry, enhancing attendee experiences like never before.

Joon Yeng HEW, Co-Founder at PigeonHole Live, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We’re thrilled to be back at Event Tech Live, showcasing our latest tech that turns audiences from passive listeners into active participants. At Event Sustainability Live, we’re excited to explore the intersection of technology and sustainability, driving inclusive discussions on greener events. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Las Vegas, these events promise to be as bright and electrifying as the city itself, and we can’t wait to be a part of it!”

PigeonHole Live’s live Q&A and polling solutions empower event organisers to create dynamic, interactive environments that drive meaningful engagement and dialogue among attendees. By integrating PigeonHole Live’s technology into ETL and ESL, organisers aim to elevate the event experience while sparking discussions on sustainability and technology’s role in shaping the future of events.

Adam Parry, Co-Founder of Event Tech Live, shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, “We’re delighted to welcome PigeonHole Live onboard for Las Vegas. Their commitment to enhancing audience engagement aligns perfectly with our mission to push the boundaries of event technology and deliver unparalleled experiences for our attendees. Together, we’re poised to make ETL and ESL in Las Vegas unforgettable.”

Event Tech Live Las Vegas promises to be a must-attend event for industry professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve in event technology. With PigeonHole Live’s participation, attendees can expect immersive experiences that foster collaboration, innovation, and meaningful connections.

To register please visit www.eventtechlive.com & www.eventsustainabilitylive.com