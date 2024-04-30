RingCentral Announced as Key Sponsors for Event Tech Live Las Vegas

RingCentral, a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video, and event solutions, proudly announces its sponsorship for Event Tech Live Las Vegas. As a prominent sponsor, RingCentral is dedicated to fostering education and innovation in event technology.

Event Tech Live Las Vegas is set to be a premier gathering of industry professionals and technology enthusiasts, showcasing the latest advancements in event tech. RingCentral’s sponsorship includes support for a dedicated theater at the show, underscoring the company’s commitment to advancing knowledge and expertise in the event industry.

In addition to sponsoring the theater, RingCentral is also proud to support the central bar at Event Tech Live, where attendees can convene, network, and unwind. The central bar serves as a hub for collaboration and connection, reflecting RingCentral’s mission to empower seamless communication and engagement.

Kristen Koenig, RVP of Video at RingCentral, expressed enthusiasm about the sponsorship, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Event Tech Live Las Vegas to support the ongoing education and advancement of event technology. At RingCentral, we believe in the power of innovation to drive meaningful connections and elevate event experiences. We look forward to engaging with attendees and contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of the show. We can’t wait to share what we have in store for RingCentral Events.”

ETL Co-Founder, Adam Parry said “Having RingCentral as key sponsors at Event Tech Live is a great fit. Their innovative solutions align perfectly with our vision, ensuring an unparalleled experience for all attendees. Together, we’re shaping the future of events.”

RingCentral invites attendees to visit their team on the show floor and check out the sessions at The RingCentral Theater. The show is FREE to attend, reserve your spot today.