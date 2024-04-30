Pointr – partner and official mapping provider – Booth E12

Pointr, the leader in indoor maps and location services, is excited to join Event Tech Live as a partner and the official mapping provider in Las Vegas. We will be exhibiting at booth E12 and hosting a roundtable during the first day of the show. Our vision is to make indoor spaces easier to use and more productive with digital indoor maps, accurate location, and our content management system. Our SaaS platform can be offered in an app-free package with no integration requirements and no user installs. We also have robust SDKs and APIs for integration into your app and with third-party data services. Our tools enable our customers to set themselves apart by improving site visitor experience and providing never-before analytics about onsite behavior.

Maps & Next-gen wayfinding

Full customization to fit your branding in 2D or 3D view

Ability to zoom, identify starting point and generate step-by-step pathfinding instructions on how to reach your destination

Provide custom promotional QR Codes and links for exhibitors with pathfinding directions to their booth

Easily suck in Rich POI metadata to provide booth information, theater schedules, meeting rooms, and other important information to visitors

Make real-time updates with our user-friendly Pointr Cloud content management system

Accurate blue-dot location and dynamic wayfinding

Analytics

Event producers will receive basic usage analytics with all maps

Enhance with Location Analytics to track engagement, POI interactions, failed searches, etc. in real time to increase understanding of user needs.

Technical Capabilities

With MapScale AI®, we can automatically create high performance, interactive maps in minutes from your CAD file or exhibitor diagram.

App-free distribution with QR Codes on site and URLs

Integrate into your kiosks, event app and website with our SDKs for iOS, Android and Web

Integrate with third-party data sources with our APIs

Pointr has mapped some of the world’s largest and highest-profile events, including NRF Retail’s Big Show which spans the 3.3 million square feet of the Javits Center in New York City and welcomes over 40,000 attendees each year. We received great feedback regarding the maps for this show from exhibitors and attendees alike stating that they used them for the majority of the show. Holly Eva, Senior Director of Digital Projects at NRF, said that working with Pointr was “Excellent and the team was top notch in terms of helping us get the maps off the ground and very thoughtful in execution.” We have also teamed up with Davos to provide the maps for their World Economic Forum event app, and are excited to partner with Event Tech.

