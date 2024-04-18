The Opus Group names Kim Kopetz as President & CEO

The Opus Group, a global experiential agency network, today announces the promotion of Kim Kopetz as its President and CEO. Kopetz brings over 25 years of invaluable experience to this pivotal role and will lead all of The Opus Group’s brands—Opus Agency, MAS, TENCUE, and Verve—and will report directly to the Board of Directors. Kopetz succeeds Mitch Barns, who has been CEO since April 2021. Barns will remain a member of the Board.

Kopetz has long been a leader in the corporate events and experiential brand marketing industry. She first joined Opus in 1998 and, over the years, has been a vital part of its growth and success, excelling in a wide variety of roles that touched nearly every part of the business, including the client side when she spent five years at Intel. In June 2020, she was named President of Opus Agency, and in October 2022, she became President and COO of The Opus Group.

Her ability to build high-performing teams has been instrumental to the growth and success of the business over the years. “Strong, engaged teams are the key to satisfying our clients, who have always been and will continue to be a priority for me. Our growth naturally follows from there,” Kopetz said. “I believe so strongly in The Opus Group’s future because I believe in our people and their ability to continually innovate, collaborate, and deliver extraordinary experiences for our clients.”

Outgoing CEO Mitch Barns said, “With the intelligence, integrity, and unparalleled experience Kim brings to the CEO role, the business will continue to thrive under her leadership.”

The Opus Group looks forward to this exciting chapter with Kopetz at the helm.