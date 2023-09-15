Hybrid Events? The concept doesn’t exist to C2’s Experiential Campaigns

Live and direct from Montreal, Canada, Jesse Gainer is VP growth and partnerships at C2 – a company spawned from equal measures of two impactful locals – ad agency Sid Lee and Cirque de Soleil.

Best known for the shapeshifting C2 Montreal, ‘Canada’s leading creative business summit’ launched in response to the 2008 financial crisis, which has featured A-list speakers, Spike Lee, Martha Stewart, Arianna Huffington, Steve Wozniak, Jane Fonda, and Snoop Dogg among them, C2 has gone on to take that category-defying philosophy to brands around the world.

This episode sees Jesse consider the question ‘Does hybrid exist’? He talks about the delivery progress from 2019 to 2023, Jurassic Park, mistakes, video on demand, inclusivity, tailoring event feeds to fit, what happened to the Metaverse and more besides.

Full of ideas, eloquent, and keen on hand gestures, these 40 minutes or so with Jesse Garner, hosted by James Dickson, are well worth tuning into.

To keep up to date with all the news, subscribe for free here.



If you would like to take part in a podcast, then please complete our submission form.

This episode of the Event Industry News Podcast is sponsored by Evolution dome, award-winning temporary event structures. Take a look at their structures at evolutiondome.com