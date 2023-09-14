Event Tech Live (ETL) returns to ExCeL London on the 15th and 16th of November 2023 with its usual mix of outstanding educational content and the very latest in event tech innovation.

Exhibitors from all corners of the globe will showcase their technology with new launches and never before seen tech hitting the show floor. Content is once again king, and the carefully curated conference programme will see sessions from the likes of FT Live, Belkins, Cvent, George P Johnson, Bloomberg and many more.

Visitors are encouraged to register early in order to plan their visit and gain the most from the event. Event Tech Live’s Platform Partner Entegy makes registration quick and easy, so there’s more time to spend browsing the programme and prioritising networking opportunities even before stepping foot in the hall.

Event Tech Live Co-Founder, Adam Parry, comments: “We couldn’t be more excited to return to ExCeL London for a second year, especially as this year it’s also ETL’s 10th Anniversary – I still pinch myself when I say that, I genuinely can’t believe that we’ve been running this fantastic event for 10 whole years!

“Talking of 10 years, it’s also headline sponsor Choose 2 Rent’s 10 year anniversary – a massive thank you to their incredible team for choosing to celebrate with us. Don’t forget to check them out on the show floor.

“The buzz in the hall last year was second to none and we can’t wait to recreate that and then some for this year. There are new exhibitors, new products and of course two days worth of inspiring and educational sessions – this year is jam packed with innovation”.

There’s more, your badge will grant you free entry into a brand new show, Event Sustainability Live where vou can access even more educational sessions and explore the latest trends, innovations and products from companies and venues providing eco-conscious solutions helping you to create sustainable events.

