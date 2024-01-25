How data & digital upskilling can help run successful exhibitions in 2024

Dive into the latest episode of The Event Industry News podcast, where our James Dickson engages in a captivating conversation with Emily Clark from Informa.

This time, they unravel the secrets behind running a stellar exhibition in 2024, focusing on the pivotal role of data and digital upskilling.

In this episode discover how harnessing the power of data can elevate your event game, providing insights that transcend the ordinary. Emily Clark, with her wealth of experience at Informa, shares invaluable tips and strategies that could be the game-changer for your next exhibition.

