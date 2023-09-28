Audience Engagement: How to create ways to enhance attendee engagement during in person events

Formerly head of events at Founders Forum Group, Jesse Peterkin took his background in high-end hospitality and international events to immersive specialist This is Beyond, where he’s head of operations, in September 2023.

Focused on engagement at in-person events, this episode sees Jesse talking to host James Dickson about the customer journey and fostering that ‘I belong’ feeling.

They discuss the components that make up an event, and the best ways of getting them to work together. The registration process, audience engagement – how it can differ from event to event – and the specific start point in that relationship.

The conversation also covers the AI space, using social media, networking, the good food trigger, connection points and much more.

