The Annual Events Industry Salary Survey 2023 has announced a deadline extension to the 4th October 2023.

The annual survey and white paper are produced by You Search & Select, in association with Cvent, DRPG and You Exclusive and is supported by the MIA.

Robert Kenward, Fitability® Recruiter at You Search & Select, and instigator of the survey said: “This is the final call for everyone in the industry to come forward and spend a few minutes to help us to collate valuable insights into salary expectations, benefits, ways of working and work life balance. The whole industry will benefit from this data, and it will be available to everyone, free of charge. I urge you all to take a few minutes out of your day to complete the survey and help shape the future of our industry.”

Dale Parmenter, CEO of DRPG said: “The way we reward across the industry is very sporadic and there are very little guidelines for agencies and production companies to set a standard, which leads to enormous disparities across the sector. This must cause confusion for employees and employers alike and may well be another barrier in attracting new people into events roles. The more data we have, and most importantly, share, will be key in building a more resilient industry.”

The survey comprises of 28 easy to complete multiple choice questions and takes 12 minutes to complete. It can be found at You Search & Select

The closing date to complete the survey is now Wednesday 4th October. The findings will be published in November and will be available to download free of charge, as a white paper.