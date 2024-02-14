WWIN announces new additions to the team and a move to The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas

Women’s Wear in Nevada (WWIN), the leading fashion event for order writing, is thrilled to welcome two dynamic industry insiders to its team as it embarks on a new chapter in a new venue.

In groundbreaking news for the industry, WWIN and the Las Vegas Apparel jointly declared their co-location at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, effective from 2024 onwards. This move establishes an enriched destination for Las Vegas Fashion Week in February and August. Both events will share the Expo space while maintaining distinct brand identities, enabling buyers to seamlessly shop between them. The co-located events will run concurrently from Tuesday, February 13, to Thursday, February 15, 2024, offering extended shopping hours on Tuesday and Wednesday to accommodate attendees’ schedules.

Located at 435 Grand Central Parkway in Downtown Las Vegas, The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas provides buyers and exhibitors with a myriad of options for accommodations, dining, and entertainment. Situated just 10 minutes from the Strip and within close proximity to other Fashion Market Events during Fashion Week, The Expo offers unparalleled convenience and accessibility.

To elevate brand awareness, ensuring that standards, which customers have come to trust and rely on, are maintained at the highest level, WWIN has added two Brand Development Managers. With their expertise and dedication, WWIN will continue to be premier order writing show, but will also be able to exceed expectations, setting new standards in the industry.

“As we embark on this exciting new journey at our new venue, it is the perfect time to welcome these two exceptional industry insiders to the WWIN team. Their wealth of experience and expertise will be invaluable as we strive to meet the evolving needs of our stakeholders and buyers,” says Melissa K. Montes, VP of WWIN.

Introducing Our Newest Team Members:

Dee Gratz Jones

Dee Gratz Jones’ journey in the fashion industry began early on, influenced by her family’s retail ventures. She honed her skills at The Doneger Group in New York City, where she quickly rose to the position of DMM, expanding the client base and nurturing relationships with manufacturers and retailers. Her transition into the tradeshow circuit further solidified her expertise, culminating in successful stints at BJI Group and the Dallas Market Center. Dee’s passion for creativity and industry impact makes her a valuable addition to the WWIN team.

Kim Synnott

Kim Synnott’s career in the fashion apparel trade show industry spans nearly three decades, marked by her tenure at prestigious organizations like The Larkin Group and Advanstar Communications. Her role as Director of Sales for fame. show and The Children’s Club showcased her ability to foster meaningful relationships and facilitate the success of brands within the dynamic trade show space. Kim’s unwavering passion and commitment to excellence align perfectly with WWIN’s mission, making her an integral part of the team’s future endeavors.