The Meetings Show calls for experts for 2024 education programme 

The Meetings Show, the UK’s leading event that brings together the world’s meetings and events community, is seeking submissions for its 2024 content programme.

Industry experts and thought leaders, who can passionately share insight and talk engagingly about current trends, are invited to put forward proposals for this year’s sessions.

Submissions are also welcomed from professionals outside the MICE sector whose expertise can inspire event professionals and add value to their working lives.

Returning to ExCeL London on 19 and 20 June 2024, the knowledge programme will be split across four key themes – Inform, Inspire, Innovate and Impact.

Each session will ensure visitors leave the show feeling enriched with knowledge they didn’t know they needed, empowered to think, connect, plan and live differently alongside innovation to do and be better and connections with relevant industry colleagues.

Curated in partnership with The Attendee Experience Company (atex), this year’s programme will include 28 sessions over the two days and submissions are welcome for either the allotted 30- or 45-minute sessions.

Jack Marczewski, portfolio event director, Northstar Meetings Group, said: “The Meetings Show’s content sessions consistently receive positive feedback and are always extremely popular as they provide value and learning to all who attend.

“To maintain the quality and integrity of our programme, once again we’ll be particularly looking for fresh and custom sessions that haven’t been delivered anywhere else before. In addition to the content, we’ll also be prioritising those sessions that demonstrate innovation in their delivery and outcome.

“So, if you’re an event industry expert with an exciting content idea or a successful case study to showcase in a unique way, we’d love to hear from you!”

Those looking to participate in this year’s programme should provide a proposed title and, in a brief, clear and concise paragraph, offer a brief synopsis of what delegates will discover. Consideration should also be given to the format and presentation and whether the power of storytelling, discussion and input might be more impactful for attendees.

To submit a proposal, please complete the online application form by 17:30 on 1 March 2024.