Winners announced for Launchpad Competition at Event Tech Live Las Vegas

Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas, the premier event for innovation in the event technology industry, has announced the winners of its highly anticipated Launchpad Competition. Dedicated to showcasing the latest advancements in event tech, the competition serves as a platform for emerging startups to introduce groundbreaking solutions to the market.

Recordly.ai impressed the judges and industry professionals with its cutting-edge audio transcription technology, earning the coveted Gold award. RoomRite’s innovative room optimisation platform secured the Silver award, while TEPS’s groundbreaking event planning software earned them the Bronze award.

These companies have demonstrated exceptional innovation and promise, offering solutions that address key challenges and push the boundaries of what is possible in event technology.

Adam Parry, Co-Founder of Event Tech Live, expressed his excitement about the Vegas competition, stating, “The Launchpad Competition is a testament to the creativity and ingenuity of the event tech community. We are proud to support these startups as they revolutionise the industry and shape the future of events.”

The winners were announced during a special ceremony at Event Tech Live Las Vegas, where they were celebrated for their achievements and contributions to the field of event technology.

The Launchpad competition will return to Event Tech Live London in November, for more info visit www.eventtechlive.com