The National Gallery’s 200-year anniversary marks new era for events

This May, the National Gallery celebrates its Bicentenary as one of London’s best-known art galleries, and also one of London’s most unique venues for events.

To commemorate the Bicentenary, it will be hosting a year-long programme of special events and exhibitions celebrating the past and looking to the future. The festival of art, creativity and imagination is set to culminate in the re-opening of the new Sainsbury Wing in May 2025 after a significant capital project. This will offer event planners a whole new realm of central London backdrops for events.

The distinguished landmark in the heart of London has been an integral part of the city’s cultural and social fabric, and in more recent years, hosting a myriad of events set among great paintings that underpin its illustrious 200-year history.

Credit Mary Jane Vaughan Credit Flo Brooks Credit Gary Summers – SMD Photography

Founded in 1824, the National Gallery has been known since inception for its unparalleled art collection, attracting visitors from across the world. From Leonardo Da Vinci to Vincent van Gogh, the drama and romance of the collection have made the Gallery one of the sought-out venues for events. It’s been the go-to venue for the BAFTA nominee party, the home of London’s ‘Nat Gala’ with Celeste performing to a star-studded audience, and a hotspot for picture-perfect private dinners beneath world-famous paintings.

Speaking on the significance of the venue’s 200 years, Clare Arouche, Head of Hospitality & Events at the National Gallery said: “This milestone is testament to the enduring legacy of our wonderful Gallery, but also acts as a celebration for its future and a new era of events on the horizon. We are very excited to soon be able to share further details about the project that will offer new event spaces and the return of our Lecture theatre after a major refurbishment available from May 2025, allowing the venue to continue to evolve and host exciting events for the next 200 years!

For more information on the National Gallery’s Bicentenary celebrations and upcoming events, visithttps://www.nationalgallery.org.uk/about-us/ng200-programme.