Mercure Manchester Piccadilly wins Best Contemporary Hotel Award

By
Adam Parry
-
0
259
http://www.accorhotels.com/8325

Mercure Manchester Piccadilly has won Best Contemporary Hotel in North West England at the UK Enterprise Awards 2024.

A dedicated research and judging team assessed a host of businesses across the UK for SME News’ seventh annual UK Enterprise Awards, which honours the remarkable accomplishments of companies from a wide range of industries.

The Mercure’s entry was considered alongside reviews, testimonials, and crucial feedback from clients and customers and chosen by the judges for its exemplary “commitment and quality in service”.

This has been driven by the hotel team’s focus on people and product, which has been central to its transformative journey over the past 12 months. For example, the Mercure has completed an extensive seven-month-long £3m modernisation project and launched a plethora of employee-focused initiatives, including regular rewards and bespoke training, which has led to high levels of customer service, strong customer relationships, and numerous accolades.

These achievements include an Aimbridge Hospitality Award for the most improved Accor hotel in EMEA, with a 12.7% increase in performance and guest reputation. It has also experienced a 500% increase in positive Google Reviews year-on-year and an upgrade to ‘Preferred Status’ on Booking.com. The team has achieved an impressive 19-minute response rate to inquiries over 18 months, ranking among the best of the best in Venue Directory’s listings. VenueVerdict scores are now consistently achieving 9/10, setting the stage for the hotel’s goal to attain gold status within the year.

Andrew Krawec, General Manger of Mercure Manchester Piccadilly, commented: “The collective effort of the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly team has been pivotal in attaining our recent accomplishments, notably our significant refurbishment project. Receiving the UK Enterprise Award holds profound significance for us, marking a milestone in our endeavour to revitalise the hotel and M&E experience for leisure and business guests.”

Adam Parry
Author: Adam Parry

Adam is the co-founder and editor of www.eventindustrynews.com Adam, a technology evangelist also organises Event Tech Live, Europe’s only show dedicated to event technology and the Event Technology Awards. Both events take place in November, London.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.