TNW Events – A Financial Times Company

In events since 2012, and in technology for about the same amount of time, Zach Butler is director of Amsterdam-based TNW Events.

Launched in 2006, full name The Next Web, TNW is a product of its founders’ interest in the future of tech. Buoyed by The FT buying a major stake, and ultimately acquiring the company, 2024 model TNW has four business lines: media platform www.thenextweb.com, commercial real estate, events and open innovation consulting programmes.

In this episode, Zach digs into the extraordinary – 6,000 per cent – growth in the TNW Conference numbers over its 18 years, emerging technologies, internationalism, and connecting dots across the community.

Talking to host James Dickson, he goes on to discuss the social aspect at events, changing the world through tech, sustainability and creativity. How the business has changed, the FT integration and its benefits, the pick of the platforms and relationships with suppliers.

