Event Technology Awards 2023 Judge Spotlight: Allison Crooker

Top of Article

As Director of Event Content, Allison manages the goal alignment, event content design and content operations for VMware’s annual global conferences. A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Business School, Allison brings 20+ years in the conference content strategy and production arena to VMware. Allison is also the founder of the Event Content Council, an organization dedicated to exploring all things event content. In her spare time, Allison enjoys working out, spending time with loved ones, and experiencing God.

How long have you worked in the events industry?

25 years

What is the proudest moment of your career?

I’m extremely proud of the relationships I’ve had over the 25 years of being in the industry. From my start working at The Bond Buyer to my time with IMN, IndexUniverse, NVIDIA and VMware I have made incredible memories with incredible people.

If you didn’t work in events – what would you be doing?

Does helping those in the events industry succeed count :-)?

Who inspires you professionally?

There are a few for different reasons: Erica Spoor inspires me for her determination and commitment to event strategy; Julius Solaris for his ability to synopsize tons of data into insightful and helpful perspectives; Robert Rose as the GOAT of content marketing; Amanda Hermele and Crystal Guttierez as I see them as the future of the events industry.

Have you ever won an award (personal or professional)? If so – how did it make you feel?

Honored and inspired to do more!

Do you feel that event organisers views of event tech have changed in the past few years?

Absolutely! When I started in the industry there was no such thing as an event tech team. We had a reg team but that was it. Today the event tech team is much more than registration. It is an integral part of event operations.

What was the last piece of personal tech that you purchased?

FitBit

The Event Technology Awards are celebrating their eleventh year and will once again recognise the achievements of companies delivering digital and technological solutions to the events industry. Winners will be crowned at a ceremony on the 15th of November 2023 after day one of Event Tech Live London. Entries close on the 31st of July 2023. ENTER HERE.