Venues with views for all occasions at the University of Reading

Venue Reading & Venue Henley is part of the University of Reading offering a range of venues.

Venue Reading is situated just outside Reading town centre and the Whiteknights and London Road campuses are in a prime location with excellent transport links. There’s plenty of complimentary parking available too. The campuses offer traditional buildings rich in heritage to modern state-of-the-art meeting rooms with all-year round availability. With a flexible range of capacities and facilities, including conference rooms, lecture theatres, function suites and exhibition spaces, along with accommodation in premium ensuite halls during the Summer, Venue Reading is set up for small or large residential events and functions.

Venue Henley at the Greenlands Hotel is set within the 30-acre Henley Business School estate in the beautiful Oxfordshire countryside, alongside the River Thames. Venue Henley offers all year-round conference, meeting and private function spaces. There are 11 conference rooms and 40 further meeting rooms situated in the main house, and the adjacent River House building. The magnificent Grade II Listed Building is steeped in history, offering a range of flexible capacities and facilities along with a 100-bed hotel. Greenlands is approximately 3 miles from the centre of Henley-on-Thames with easy access from the M4, M25 & M40. The available spaces provide a convenient location to meet, eat and stay overnight.

Whether you are holding an event in Reading or Henley, your event will be managed by an experienced team of event professionals, working with you to meet your requirements.

If you are interested in finding out more or would like to visit to see the two spaces, please get in touch with the teams on info@venuereading.com or info@venuehenley.com. You can also take virtual tours of both venues at venuereading.com or venuehenley.com.

Venue Reading: 0118 378 5657

info@venuereading.com Venue Henley: 01491 418 810

info@venuehenley.com

