Event Marketplace Togather launches new software to streamline process of F&B suppliers applying for public events

The product greatly streamlines the arduous process of applying for public events by automating applications and documentation handling

It has been rolled out to Togather’s 3,000 curated F&B suppliers including Honest Burgers, Chick’N’Sours and Acme Fire Cult

Available for events including The Royal International Air Tattoo, Nocturne Live at Blenheim Palace, Kew the Music, El Dorado Festival, GALA, Pride in London and many more

Togather, the UK’s largest events platform, has released a new, upgraded product – Togather Live – that radically streamlines and improves the process of F&B suppliers applying for public events and drastically cuts the tens of hours of admin that go into it.

The update, which is now available to the 3,000 curated F&B suppliers on the Togather platform who include the likes of Honest Burgers, Chick’N’Sours and Acme Fire Cult, uses AI-driven data analysis matched with human curation to provide suppliers with recommendations for the public events they are most suitable for and likely to make the highest revenues at.

Togather Live achieves this by drawing on over 15m data points to analyse sales history at events, demographics, price points, cuisines and a number of other factors to determine which events suppliers are the best fit for, before matching them together.

Further, the product automatically manages the application process – including pitch fees, documentation and post-event reporting, for both the suppliers and the organisers of the event.

Through Togather Live, suppliers can apply for the company’s full range of live events, including The Royal International Air Tattoo, Nocturne Live at Blenheim Palace, Kew the Music, El Dorado Festival and GALA. This represents events for around 15 million attendees across 2024.

Suppliers and organisers will now be able to track their application’s progress every step of the way from submission to completion, while all communications and documentation will be held in one place.

Togather co-founder Hugo Campbell:



‘While this might not seem like the most glamorous product release in the world, we believe this is going to have a huge impact on how F&B suppliers apply for public events going forwards. Outside of Togather, the process can be chaotic, unreliable and painful, and we couldn’t be prouder to launch a product that’s going to make life so much easier for our incredible suppliers going forwards.’

Cheeky Burger co-founder Marta Sadowska-Lambert:

Marta Sadowska-Lambert, co-founder of Cheeky Burger who have worked on over 50 events through Togather said ‘We’re very thankful that Togather have invested the time into this product as it will greatly reduce the time and stress that goes into managing our live events. As a street food supplier this can be one of the biggest and most unnecessary time drains on our business and we can’t wait to work on a full summer of events with the Togather team!’