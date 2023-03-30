Sparkup, the virtual audience platform to create immersive and interactive event experiences

Top of Article

How to combine the comfort of attending a live event from home and the excitation of being there in person? How to shift passive viewing to active participation? How to bring virtual experiences to life? Those are the challenges of the new era we are living in, and it’s time to maximize the power of audiences to engage, share creative energy and emotionally connect during virtual events.

Sparkup, a French startup specializing in real-time audience engagement for large-scale virtual and hybrid events will be introducing their interactive virtual audience platform to the US market at Event Tech Live 2023 in Las Vegas from April 26 to 27. Meet them in the launchpad area, booth #LP6.

The unique combination of a virtual crowd and live interactivity

Sparkup is a platform that helps organizations grab and hold their audience’s attention, whether they’re hosting business events, conferences, town halls, game shows, sport and esport events, entertainment events or learning and development events.

The platform provides a virtual audience technology that pulls video feeds from online viewers to generate a large-scale video mosaic with no attendance capacity limitations and allow everyone to be an active part of the event with interview mode, emoji reaction, live polls, Q&A, quizzes and more (learn more about interactivity).

The video mosaic can be displayed on any type of screens (LED, Green screens…) or be integrated into 3D backgrounds for extended reality purposes, to create an even deeper immersion. Speakers or performers on stage can finally see their online audience to get that vital feedback non-verbal feedback, and online viewers can watch the event from a front row, completely immersive seat, as if they were teleported in the room!

Get full control over the look of the show

Thanks to customization, the video mosaic can blend seamlessly into any set or production design, and thanks to AI-based moderation, inactive or black video feeds are replaced with active participants, so your virtual audience is always full!

Truly real-time experience

Sparkup is built on a modern video platform that delivers ultra-low latency video at scale to create truly real-time interactions with the audience, no matter their device or location.

Live the Sparkup experience at EVENT TECH LIVE

Sparkup will be at the Event Tech Live expo from April 26 to 27. Find them in the Launchpad Area booth #LP6 . They will perform live demos of the platform, a great opportunity to see how it is possible to teleport remote attendees to an event venue and create shared interactive video experiences.

Learn more about Sparkup at https://sparkup.app/

FEATURE