EFM floats ‘15years in the Middle East’ party

EFM Global Logistics chartered 155ft yacht Desert Rose to celebrate 15 years operating out of Dubai – taking guests, DJs, food and drink up the coast from the city’s marina.

Clients past and present joined EFM’s directors on board to recognise the run of remarkable events the company has delivered for and to kick around what comes next.

EFM’s history in the region goes back to transporting equipment for a 2005 spectacular celebrating the official Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) launch.

The dearth of available vehicles in the city at that stage, capable of delivering to the standards clients had come to expect, saw EFM CEO, Mike Llewellyn, resolve to build his own. And EFM went on to establish itself as a local supplier three years later.

Since then, the company has provided for events across the gamut in the Middle East. Films including soon to be released Saudi-set epic Desert Warrior, sports events in shape of FIFA World Cup 2022, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Asian Cup and Formula E, together with the likes of Jeddah World Fest and Kuwait Constitution Day. And its reach is greater still in 2023.

Mike Llewellyn comments: “EFM is now a fully fledged Saudi Arabian business (EFM KSA). We have our own people there and a 43,000sq ft fully functional warehouse in Riyadh. So, we can act as an importer of record (IOR) and offer a broad range of local and global logistical services.

“Saudi Arabia is on an amazing transitional journey, with significant inward investment it’s establishing itself as a hub for tourism, culture and logistics; the Middle Eastern gateway to the world by 2030. EFM is proud to have latest infrastructure within the Kingdom to offer turnkey services for the live/time critical markets.

“We hosted a popular annual party in Dubai for more than a few years and it was really good to bring it back to celebrate our 15th anniversary in the region. On a lovely boat too, which was apt in so many ways.

“Everyone really enjoyed the opportunity to get together and to chat about the incredible range of events truly talented people bring to fruition in the Middle East. Some exciting projects in the pipeline too, which EFM Dubai and EFM KSA are already planning for.”