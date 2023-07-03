Top of Article

Founders and directors from Messe Frankfurt, Clarion, Easyfairs, Reset Connect, Roar B2B and LinkedIn were among the guests at a roundtable lunch hosted by Event Industry News (EIN) and the leading European end-to-end registration/audience engagement and exhibition marketing platform ADITUS who marks their 25th anniversary this year by exclusively dedicating its efforts to empowering B2B trade shows.

Held at Rose Court Events on London’s South Bank, moderator for the day, Adam Parry, Editor at EIN and Sebastian Grein, COO at event partner ADITUS, welcomed guests with drinks on the venue’s roof terrace and set their respective stalls out for the main discussion; Grein introducing ADITUS as a white label offering to organisers looking for growth.

Over the three-course lunch conversation took in software, hardware, service and solving the disconnects, optimising shows, adding value, and what is missing in the marketplace.

The experience, common purpose and qualified opinion around the table meant considerable ground was covered over some three hours, from ideas such as mandating the event show app as the means to attend, to Google’s upcoming cookie protection steps, and the impact that will have, to compliance and governance, processes an opportunity for the exhibition industry be key in support the collection of data on attendees to enhance other marketing by exhibiting and sponsoring companies.

Adam Parry comments: “It was a pleasure working with ADITUS to host such a productive lunch. Everybody went away with even more than they came with, which is the best measure of success.

“Changes to Google and Apple protocols mean it’s harder and harder for companies to truly understand their audiences online. So, in-person events are, still, the great opportunity for brands and businesses to legitimately get that data and information.”

“I valued the chance to have a moderated yet open and engaging discussion with leading professionals, covering the current pain points and the opportunities in the industry,” Elinor Honigstein, who looks after Business Development & International Growth Partnerships at LinkedIn, says.

“It is incredibly valuable to take some time away from the day job and be challenged by the experiences and views of other senior industry professionals. To be able to do that over a fabulous lunch, a few glasses of wine and have a few laughs too is a great way to spend the day,” Alison Church, chief marketing officer for Easyfairs, adds.

7 Key-Takeaways:

There is opportunity in the current UK registration landscape, there is still so much more missing to achieve a seamless end-to-end solution

Putting a price tag on registrations pays off: Paid events are attributed a higher value

Boldness in trying novel concepts wins: Sponsored side events represent profitable revenue streams

ePrivacy needs to come first: A ban on technically unnecessary cookies requires new tools to maximise organic reach

Tech training on added value and Engagement across all stakeholder groups needs to step in earlier before the show

Engaged developers who understand registration inside out as well as powerful APIs are essential – on the provider side.

Inclusive and accessible events are essential and not negotiable. Registration needs to support this not just on the day but end-to-end