Top of Article

A midland’s based team building and corporate events agency are hopeful after being shortlisted for the Best Sustainability Initiative category at the Meetings and Incentive Travel Magazine Awards this coming September.

Following the news in January regarding their ECOsmart accreditation, marking them leaders in sustainable events, Eventurous are receiving further recognition from the industry for over a decade of hard work implementing remarkable green initiatives.

Led by environmental enthusiasts and business owners, Joe and Joanna Garland, Joanna says,

“With the events industry bouncing back post pandemic, we are seeing a record-breaking number of enquiries, particularly for events such as outdoor team building and corporate festivals. Spend on events is also on the up, in the last year we’ve seen a 35% increase on events with a budget above £10,000. The demand to collaborate and connect is higher than ever, and clients want greener events which has accelerated the need for our industry focus on sustainability.”

Based at the stunning Mythe Farm amidst 150 acres of midlands countryside, the expert event management agency is making the most of its surroundings to help protect the environment, support the local community and enhance biodiversity.

Over the years, Eventurous have taken action in numerous areas to reduce their impact on the planet, including installation of 500 solar panels and the planting of a wildflower meadow and 12,000 trees. The team at Eventurous continue to make positive steps towards reducing carbon emissions, single use plastic and supporting clients with their eco-friendly event goals.

Co – owner Joe says, “We are delighted that our passion for the environment is being recognised, it’s really encouraging! It is our first year entering the M&IT Awards and to be listed as finalists alongside some amazing colleagues within the industry is a magnificent achievement that the team here can be proud of.”

“It’s amazing to see how much we have achieved in the last decade; we are excited to continue our sustainability journey and to learn from what others are doing in the industry. Fingers crossed for September. We look forward to seeing everyone there!”

Sponsored Content